M&T Bank Corp Sells 625 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $580.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $594.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

