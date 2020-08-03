M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,223 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $377.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.35. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.35.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

