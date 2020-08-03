M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

