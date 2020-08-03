M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 663,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 603,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

