M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,662 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

