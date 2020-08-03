M&T Bank Corp Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 609.3% during the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 388,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 333,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE YUMC opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

