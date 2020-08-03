M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

