M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in National Grid by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.