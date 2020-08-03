M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

LH opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.49. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

