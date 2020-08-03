M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,014 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $7,108,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $516.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $13,169,663 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.