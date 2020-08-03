M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,285 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,253,000 after purchasing an additional 922,362 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

