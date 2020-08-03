Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $15.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

