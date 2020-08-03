Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 600 ($7.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 825 ($10.15). The stock has a market cap of $310.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.92.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £3,852.80 ($4,741.32). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 217 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,297.66 ($1,596.92).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

