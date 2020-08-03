Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,424,000 after purchasing an additional 529,268 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $48.88 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

