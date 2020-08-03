Morgan Stanley Boosts Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 450

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 522.18 ($6.43).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 408 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.22. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($6.65).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.