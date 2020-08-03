Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.25.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $70.86 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

About MSG Entertainment

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.