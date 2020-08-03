Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a sector performer rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 266.67 ($3.28).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 217 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $619.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.08.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 11.50 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998873 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

