Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNST stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

