Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNR opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

