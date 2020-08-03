Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.24.

MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 459.2% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

