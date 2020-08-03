Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $5.44 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of -135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

