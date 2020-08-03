Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

