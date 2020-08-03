MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

