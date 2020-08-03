Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

About Metsä Board Oyj

Metsä Board Oyj produces folding boxboard, food service boards and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand owners, retailers, converters, and merchants. The company was formerly known as M-real Corporation and changed its name to Metsä Board Oyj in March 2012.

