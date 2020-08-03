Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.