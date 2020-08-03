Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRCY opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares in the company, valued at $22,735,083.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

