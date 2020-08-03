Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.63-5.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.2-48.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.33 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.63-5.78 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.93.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.