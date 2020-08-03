Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.63-5.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

