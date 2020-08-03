Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.29.
Shares of MEDP opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,188,534.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,280,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,405,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.