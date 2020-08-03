Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,188,534.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,280,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,405,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

