Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Mdu Resources Group has set its FY20 guidance at $1.50-1.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

