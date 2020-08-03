McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.70-15.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.39. McKesson also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.70-15.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $150.16 on Monday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

