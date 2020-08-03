Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.