Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM opened at $13.16 on Friday. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,316,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Graham by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.