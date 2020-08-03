Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

MCFT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $390.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

