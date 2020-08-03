MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

NYSE MTZ opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $576,323,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 749,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MasTec by 44.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

