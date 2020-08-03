Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

