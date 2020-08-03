Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $45.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLFNF. CIBC raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.