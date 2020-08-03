Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MFC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

