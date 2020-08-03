MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $47.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $42.26 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 422.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $1,163,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 264,470 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 260,405 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $15,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.