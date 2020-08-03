Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($18.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $3,947,500.00.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

