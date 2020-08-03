LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,731,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LYB opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
