LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,731,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

