LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT opened at $29.23 on Monday. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.58.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.