Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Lundin Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.