Luminex (LMNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Luminex to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luminex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -242.65 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $412,692.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,329.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,819 shares of company stock worth $15,528,094. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.