Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.15.

Shares of LITE opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 188.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 21.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

