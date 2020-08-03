Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LPX opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,170.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

