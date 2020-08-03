Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

NASDAQ LORL opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $389.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.