Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
LOOP stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.
