Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

LOOP stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

