Loop Capital Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $319,949,005 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 631.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.