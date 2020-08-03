LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $14.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

